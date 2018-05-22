TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Taunton schools have canceled class Tuesday after school officials said a threatening note was found.

An employee at Taunton High School found the anonymous note at the end of class Monday, Taunton Superintendent Julie Hackett said.

School officials called the police, who are now investigating.

Taunton High School and Parker Middle School will both be closed Tuesday due to the threat, Hackett said. All other schools in the district will have class as regularly scheduled.

The high school and middle school will make up the missed day in June, Hackett added.

