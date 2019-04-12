2 Westborough vehicle break-in suspects arrested after chase ends in crash

WESTBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men are facing several charges after they were allegedly caught stealing items from cars on a quiet street in Westborough on Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase.

A corrections officer working an overnight shift was able to identify Edward Gale, 19, of Worcester, and Devon Smith, 21, as the men who broke into his family’s vehicles around 3 a.m., according to police.

When officers responded to the scene, Gale and Smith allegedly fled the scene, nearly hitting a cruiser head-on.

As they tried to get away, police say they led officers on a high-speed chase that ended when they struck a tree near Tufts School of Veterinary Medicine. Both men fled the crash on foot and were later found hiding in the woods.

Nearby resident Melissa Curtis said, “It was a little creepy that someone was in our cars without us knowing.”

Police say a third suspect is still at large.

