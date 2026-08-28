ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A two-year-old has died and their grandmother was taken to the hospital in critical condition following an incident at a pond in Acton Friday afternoon, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Ryan said emergency responders were called to Nathaniel Allen Recreation Area (NARA Park) at approximately 1:30 p.m. after a 911 call from a bystander reported seeing children ages four to six-years-old trying to get help. That bystander then went into the water trying to recover a child, who would have turned two-years-old next week, and his 75-year-old grandmother.

Ryan said the area is not for swimming, and the child and their grandmother were not there to do so. She said the pair had been dropped off by the child’s parents to go on a walk and play in that part of the park.

The child was flown to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The 75-year-old woman remains at the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation.

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