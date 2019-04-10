2019 Boston Marathon: Spectator information guide for annual Patriots’ Day race

BOSTON (WHDH) - Do you plan setting up shop along the 26.2-mile race route to cheer on the runners who will be taking part in the 123rd Boston Marathon on Monday? If so, be prepared to see a significant presence of uniformed and plain clothed police officers from Hopkinton to Copley Square.

Officials say spectators entering official Boston Athletic Association venues, approaching viewing areas on the course, or in viewing areas on the course, may be asked to pass through security checkpoints. Law enforcement officers or private security personnel may ask to inspect your bags and other items being carried.

Public safety agencies are urging spectators to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious conduct or items to the closest law enforcement officer or by calling 911.

Spectators along the course, or within official venues, are discouraged from possessing an array of items. Possession of the following items may result in delays when passing through security checkpoints and enhanced screening:

Weapons or items of any kind that may be used as weapons, including firearms, knives, mace, etc. Backpacks or any similar item carried over the shoulder. Suitcases and rolling bags/rollers. Coolers. Glass containers or cans. Flammable liquids, fuels, fireworks or explosives. Any container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid. Handbags or packages or bulky items larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches. Large blankets/comforters, duvets, sleeping bags. Costumes covering the face or any non-form fitting, bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body. Props (including sporting equipment and military and fire gear).



Drones will not be permitted anywhere in the area of the course, including above runners and spectators.

The annual Patriots Day race is slated to begin at with the first wave of runners departing at 9:02 a.m. and the final wave beginning at 11:15 a.m.

