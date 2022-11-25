LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old man was arraigned Friday on a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of a man in Lowell Friday — an incident police and prosecutors say was possibly prompted by road rage.

Rafael Garcia-Rey was arraigned following his arrest in Norton in connection with the Nov. 15 shooting at the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue that left Louis Odogwu Ganobi, 26, dead.

Louis’ mother, Stella Ganobi, told 7NEWS her son had been close to graduating from Middlesex Community College with a criminal justice degree, and said she was barely coping with his loss at the time.

“What kind of argument can make somebody shoot somebody like that? It’s not just shooting, he wanted to kill him. He meant to kill him,” Ganobi said after the arraignment. “This young guy, just 21. Now he’s going to tie his freedom, and my son, my son is lying dead. I don’t get it.”

Investigators said a parked car, occupied by Garcia-Rey, blocked Ganobi’s path driving out. Garcia Rey then shot Ganobi and took off running, leaving him on the ground and bleeding. When officers arrived, the other car involved was gone. Detectives said they used security cameras to find the car, matching it to video of a car they had attempted to stop in October.

“What did my son say? That just led him to shoot him?,” Linus Ganobi, the victims father, said.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Ganobi family to cover funeral expenses as they mourn the loss of Louis.

