22-year-old woman held without bail in connection with deadly Quincy stabbing

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman has been held without bail connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man in Quincy last week.

Alessa Dellamano, 22, of Quincy, was arrested without incident on a murder warrant Wednesday morning at a home in Weymouth, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

She pleaded not guilty in Quincy District Court in connection with the Sept. 11 stabbing death of Cameron Nohmy in a liquor store parking lot.

“When they pulled in there was already four to five people standing in the lot, it is believed the two groups unknown to one another,” the prosecutor told the court.

The prosecutor said words were exchanged between the two groups and when Nohmy then got out of the truck, he was stabbed multiple times. The stabbing was caught on video.

“The victim was able to get up, he got back in the truck, his friends realized he was unresponsive, they called 911,” she continued to say.

Nohmy was rushed from the scene and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Emotions boiled over as friends of Nohmy gathered outside the courthouse and yelled at Dellamano as she was escorted back to jail.

“He was a good guy,” George Russo said. “He brought smiles to everybody’s face. Wasn’t a person out there that didn’t like him.”

Samantha Perrier, 24, of Dedham, was also arrested and pleaded not guilty to a charge of misleading a police investigation.

She was held on $10,000 cash bail. Should she post that bail, she must stay away from and have no contact with Dellamano and be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.

Both are due back in Quincy District Court on Oct. 19.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)