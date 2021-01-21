222 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and ninety cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 219 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington Acushnet Adams Agawam Amesbury Andover Ashburnham Ashby Ashland Athol Attleboro Auburn Avon Ayer Barnstable Barre Belchertown Bellingham Berkley Berlin Beverly Billerica Blackstone Boston Bourne Boxboro Boxford Boylston Braintree Brewster Bridgewater Brimfield Brockton Brookfield Burlington Canton Carver Charlton Chatham Chelmsford Chelsea Chicopee Clinton Cohasset Dalton Danvers Dartmouth Dedham Deerfield Dennis Dighton Douglas Dover Dracut Dudley Duxbury East Bridgewater East Brookfield East Longmeadow Easton Edgartown Everett Fairhaven Fall River Falmouth Fitchburg Foxboro Framingham Franklin Freetown Gardner Georgetown Gloucester Grafton Granby Great Barrington Groveland Hadley Halifax Hamilton Hampden Hanover Hanson Harwich Hatfield Haverhill Holbrook Holden Holliston Holyoke Hopedale Hudson Hull Ipswich Kingston Lakeville Lancaster Lawrence Lee Leicester Leominster Littleton Lowell Ludlow Lunenburg Lynn Lynnfield Malden Manchester Mansfield Marion Marlboro Marshfield Mashpee Mattapoisett Maynard Medford Medway Merrimac Methuen Middleboro Middleton Milford Millbury Millis Monson Nahant Nantucket New Bedford Newbury Norfolk North Andover North Attleboro North Brookfield North Reading Norton Norwell Norwood Oak Bluffs Orange Oxford Palmer Paxton Peabody Pembroke Pepperell Pittsfield Plainville Plymouth Plympton Quincy Randolph Raynham Reading Rehoboth Revere Rochester Rockland Rockport Rowley Rutland Salem Salisbury Sandwich Saugus Scituate Seekonk Shirley Shrewsbury Somerset Southhampton Southboro Southbridge Southwick Spencer Springfield Sterling Stoneham Stoughton Stow Sturbridge Sunderland Sutton Swampscott Swansea Taunton Templeton Tewksbury Tisbury Topsfield Townsend Tyngsboro Upton Uxbridge Wakefield Walpole Waltham Ware Wareham Warren Webster Wenham West Boylston West Bridgewater West Brookfield West Newbury West Springfield Westfield Westford Westminster Westport Westwood Weymouth Whitman Wilbraham Wilmington Winchendon Winthrop Woburn Worcester Wrentham Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

Since last week, 513 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 7,942.

The report also states that 192,258 people have completed their quarantine to date and 20,108 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

