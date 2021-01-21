222 Mass. communities now considered high-risk for coronavirus

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

One hundred and ninety cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s new guidelines, up from the 219 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

  1. Abington
  2. Acushnet
  3. Adams
  4. Agawam
  5. Amesbury
  6. Andover
  7. Ashburnham
  8. Ashby
  9. Ashland
  10. Athol
  11. Attleboro
  12. Auburn
  13. Avon
  14. Ayer
  15. Barnstable
  16. Barre
  17. Belchertown
  18. Bellingham
  19. Berkley
  20. Berlin
  21. Beverly
  22. Billerica
  23. Blackstone
  24. Boston
  25. Bourne
  26. Boxboro
  27. Boxford
  28. Boylston
  29. Braintree
  30. Brewster
  31. Bridgewater
  32. Brimfield
  33. Brockton
  34. Brookfield
  35. Burlington
  36. Canton
  37. Carver
  38. Charlton
  39. Chatham
  40. Chelmsford
  41. Chelsea
  42. Chicopee
  43. Clinton
  44. Cohasset
  45. Dalton
  46. Danvers
  47. Dartmouth
  48. Dedham
  49. Deerfield
  50. Dennis
  51. Dighton
  52. Douglas
  53. Dover
  54. Dracut
  55. Dudley
  56. Duxbury
  57. East Bridgewater
  58. East Brookfield
  59. East Longmeadow
  60. Easton
  61. Edgartown
  62. Everett
  63. Fairhaven
  64. Fall River
  65. Falmouth
  66. Fitchburg
  67. Foxboro
  68. Framingham
  69. Franklin
  70. Freetown
  71. Gardner
  72. Georgetown
  73. Gloucester
  74. Grafton
  75. Granby
  76. Great Barrington
  77. Groveland
  78. Hadley
  79. Halifax
  80. Hamilton
  81. Hampden
  82. Hanover
  83. Hanson
  84. Harwich
  85. Hatfield
  86. Haverhill
  87. Holbrook
  88. Holden
  89. Holliston
  90. Holyoke
  91. Hopedale
  92. Hudson
  93. Hull
  94. Ipswich
  95. Kingston
  96. Lakeville
  97. Lancaster
  98. Lawrence
  99. Lee
  100. Leicester
  101. Leominster
  102. Littleton
  103. Lowell
  104. Ludlow
  105. Lunenburg
  106. Lynn
  107. Lynnfield
  108. Malden
  109. Manchester
  110. Mansfield
  111. Marion
  112. Marlboro
  113. Marshfield
  114. Mashpee
  115. Mattapoisett
  116. Maynard
  117. Medford
  118. Medway
  119. Merrimac
  120. Methuen
  121. Middleboro
  122. Middleton
  123. Milford
  124. Millbury
  125. Millis
  126. Monson
  127. Nahant
  128. Nantucket
  129. New Bedford
  130. Newbury
  131. Norfolk
  132. North Andover
  133. North Attleboro
  134. North Brookfield
  135. North Reading
  136. Norton
  137. Norwell
  138. Norwood
  139. Oak Bluffs
  140. Orange
  141. Oxford
  142. Palmer
  143. Paxton
  144. Peabody
  145. Pembroke
  146. Pepperell
  147. Pittsfield
  148. Plainville
  149. Plymouth
  150. Plympton
  151. Quincy
  152. Randolph
  153. Raynham
  154. Reading
  155. Rehoboth
  156. Revere
  157. Rochester
  158. Rockland
  159. Rockport
  160. Rowley
  161. Rutland
  162. Salem
  163. Salisbury
  164. Sandwich
  165. Saugus
  166. Scituate
  167. Seekonk
  168. Shirley
  169. Shrewsbury
  170. Somerset
  171. Southhampton
  172. Southboro
  173. Southbridge
  174. Southwick
  175. Spencer
  176. Springfield
  177. Sterling
  178. Stoneham
  179. Stoughton
  180. Stow
  181. Sturbridge
  182. Sunderland
  183. Sutton
  184. Swampscott
  185. Swansea
  186. Taunton
  187. Templeton
  188. Tewksbury
  189. Tisbury
  190. Topsfield
  191. Townsend
  192. Tyngsboro
  193. Upton
  194. Uxbridge
  195. Wakefield
  196. Walpole
  197. Waltham
  198. Ware
  199. Wareham
  200. Warren
  201. Webster
  202. Wenham
  203. West Boylston
  204. West Bridgewater
  205. West Brookfield
  206. West Newbury
  207. West Springfield
  208. Westfield
  209. Westford
  210. Westminster
  211. Westport
  212. Westwood
  213. Weymouth
  214. Whitman
  215. Wilbraham
  216. Wilmington
  217. Winchendon
  218. Winthrop
  219. Woburn
  220. Worcester
  221. Wrentham
  222. Yarmouth

The Department of Public Health releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

Since last week, 513 more college students have tested positive bringing the total number of cases associated with higher education to 7,942.

The report also states that 192,258 people have completed their quarantine to date and 20,108 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

