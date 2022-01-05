SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect has been charged with murder in connection with the beating death of Saugus man who was found dead in his home by family last month, officials said.

Jorge Delgado Media is slated to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of murder in the death of 26-year-old Michael Norton, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Media was previously arrested arraigned on charges of unlicensed operation, negligent operation, and failure to stop following a police pursuit in Saugus.

He is currently being held on $10,000 bail and a federal detainer.

Michael Norton (Courtesy photo)

Officers responding to a Collins Avenue home on Dec. 11 found Norton tied up and beaten to death, police said.

Kiara Rosario, 26, of Chelsea, was arraigned last week on a charge of accessory after the fact of unarmed robbery in connection with the alleged incident. She was ordered held on $50,000 bail and to remain under house arrest with a GPS monitoring device if she posts bail.

Angjeliki Hodaj, 33, of Saugus, was also arraigned on a charge murder in connection with Norton’s death on Dec. 17. She remains held without bail.

Norton’s death remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)