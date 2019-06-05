2nd woman arrested in connection with NH middle school fight caught on camera

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A second woman has been arrested in connection with a fight between two middle school girls in Manchester, New Hampshire last month that was caught on camera.

Sarah Rutherford, 19, turned herself in Wednesday for her alleged role in a fight between two middle school aged girls who were recorded on cellphone punching each other as Rutherford and others egg them on.

Another woman, Mikayla Reno, was arrested in connection with the incident last week.

Rutherford is expected to be arraigned July 10 in Hillsborough County Superior Court — North on charges of riot and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.