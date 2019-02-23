3 arrested after home invasion, police chase in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men suspected of breaking into a home before leading officers on a brief chase were arrested Friday afternoon in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a teenager who reported that there were three unknown men in his Jordan Street home found two suspects still inside, according to the Brockton Police Department.

As officers positioned themselves on the porch of the home, police said the two suspects ran from the house, striking one officer on their way out.

A chase then ensued on foot and by car, ending with the arrests of 27-year-old Patrick Brandao and 18-year-old Alex Veiga, both of Brockton, along with 34-year-old Lino Correia, of Roxbury.

Correia was caught trying to climb into the passenger side of a white Hyundai that was parked in a driveway on Belgravia Avenue. Brandao, who was behind the wheel, tried to pull away but crashed into a police cruiser, officials said.

Brandao is charged with home invasion and operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic offender with a revoked license.

Correia and Veiga are charged with assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and home invasion.

The teenager who was hiding inside the home during the incident was not harmed.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)