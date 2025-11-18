DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A new proposal could see three Boston public schools close by June 2027, according to Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper.

Lee Academy Pilot School, Another Course to College, and the Community Academy of Science and Health in Field’s Corner are all potentially on the chopping block.

“There’s probably nothing harder than closing and merging schools because these are communities,” said Skipper. “These are just difficult, hard decisions, but based on data and input that we did over the course of a couple years.”

In a virtual meeting Monday afternoon, Skipper blamed the declining enrollment on lower birth rates and a drop in the number of students who need to learn English.

Skipper argued the consolidation will actually help students, and give them access to more resources, stronger programs, and more opportunities for learning.

“We are needing and wanting to create high quality seats, but I just want to be clear that when it comes to closures, merges and reconfigurations, these aren’t just seats. These are children, staff, families, communities. We don’t think of it just as a seat. What we think of is getting a student into a better experience,” she said.

The plan goes before the school committee on November 19. If approved, the changes would roll out for the 2027-2028 school year.

