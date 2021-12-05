BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Three people died and two others were injured early Sunday in a fire in Bangor, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the corner of Sanford Street.

No names of those killed or injured have been released.

The house had been condemned and police said there were no known occupants at the time of the fire. The windows and doors of the home had been boarded up.

Investigators from the Bangor Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s office are conducting a probe into the fire.

