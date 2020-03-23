3 found dead in garage behind multi-family home

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Three people found dead in a garage in Connecticut on Monday appeared to have been killed in a murder-suicide, police said.

Norwalk police said they responded to the home shortly after 7:30 a.m. after someone called 911 but hung up. The bodies were found in a detached garage behind a multi-family home in the city’s South Norwalk section.

The names of the three people were being withheld pending notification of family members.

Police were not releasing any other information Monday afternoon.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public,” police said in a statement.

