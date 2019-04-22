3 injured, hundreds displaced after fire in Newton condo complex

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were injured and hundreds were displaced Monday night after a fire broke out in a massive condo complex in Newton.

Although the Newton Fire Department says the flames were contained to a single unit, the between 600 and 800 residents who were evacuated from the 16-story building have been displaced due to damage to the structure.

“We lost elevators, and this is an elderly population, so we were doing a lot of stair evacuations, stair chairs, and whatnot,” Newton Fire Cheif Bruce Proia said.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

The damage, mostly from smoke and water, left the building temporarily unlivable.

“With the amount of water from the hose lines and the sprinkler activation, it made its way down to the electrical control room and made an effect on the electrical switchgear,” Proia said.

The city is now working to find housing for those displaced. Officials say the building will have to remain empty for at least 24 hours.

“They did have a rough day,” Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said of the residents. “They were in really good hands with the first responders, and the city will continue to be there in the days ahead.”

