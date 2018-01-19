AVON, MA (WHDH) - A serious crash on Route 24 by the Brockton-Avon line left three injured and delayed the morning commute.

Brockton and Avon Fire Departments responded to the scene early Friday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said the crash involved two cars, one of which struck a utility pole. This left wires on the northbound side of Route 24 that the National Grid worked to stabilize.

A woman, approximately 23 years old, was ejected in the crash and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter with serious injuries, according to police. She is believed to have been a passenger in one of the cars.

A second occupant of the same vehicle, the woman believed to have been driving, was transported by ground ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that following a crash with another car, the vehicle that those victims were in continued to travel off the road where it struck trees and the utility pole, police added.

Officials transported the operator of the second car to an area hospital by ambulance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Officials temporarily closed the route between Route 27 and 139.

