LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men from Lawrence are charged in a December robbery of a jewelry store.

Eric Rosario, 26, Rosnel Polanco, 26, and Robert Santana, 29, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to interfere wtih commerce by robbery.

According to authorities the three allegedly entered the jewelry store armed.

“Numerous employees of the store were present at the time, and it is alleged that the defendants robbed them of their jewelry and cell phones,” acting U.S. Attorney Joshue Levy’s office said in a statement. “The defendants then allegedly pointed firearms at the victims’ heads and pressed the firearms to their backs as they brought the victim employees downstairs to the basement where the jewelry store’s office and safes were located.”

At that point officials said the defendants forced the store’s owner to open the business’ safes, which contained “jewelry and precious metals”.

“It is alleged that the defendants then fled the scene in a rented Nissan Altima that was later found burned and torched in a field in Maine the following day,” the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Rosario, Polanco, and Santana are all in custody and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

