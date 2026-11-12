WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people charged in connection with a possible road rage incident that ended in Paxton Wednesday appeared in Worcester District Court Thursday.

Roberto Crespo, 40, Raquel Lozada-Vega, 46, and Carla Lopes-Reyes, 44, are each facing a number of charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

On Wednesday at approximately 9:10 a.m., the Wachusett Regional Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a road rage incident in which the caller’s vehicle had been shot at on Pleasant Street (Route 122), according to Paxton police. The caller reported that they pulled into the Paxton Public Safety Complex parking lot, and the suspect vehicle followed them. The vehicle tried to turn around, but Paxton police officers stopped it and the three occupants were detained, Paxton police said.

A police investigation determined the caller’s vehicle was shot at with a pellet gun on Pleasant Street in Worcester before entering Paxton. No one was hurt in the incident, police said.

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