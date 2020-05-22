POINT JUDITH, R.I. (WHDH) — The United States Coast Guard rescued three people from a 40-foot burning fishing boat that later sank in Narraganset Bay.

Crews responding to a reported boat fire about 2.5 miles southeast of Point Judith, Rhode Island around 11 a.m. transported the crew members safely to shore, where they were then transferred to local EMS and later released, according to the Coast Guard’s Northeast division.

Just after 1 p.m., the boat began to take on water and subsequently sank to a depth of about 105 feet.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

