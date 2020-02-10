BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers are facing charges after police say they threw rocks into traffic on Route 3 in Billerica on Sunday.

A motorist reported to state police just after 8 p.m. that the windshield of his commercial vehicle was struck by a rock apparently thrown from the side of the road near exit 27.

He suffered minor injuries from flying glass and was transported to Lahey Clinic, state police said.

State police also received a report from a second motorist who said a rock struck his vehicle in the same area. He was not injured.

Troopers subsequently located a 19-year-old male from Wilmington, a 17-year-old male from Billerica, and a 17-year-old male from Burlington in the area where the rocks had been thrown, according to state police.

The three teens are expected to be summons to court on various charges after state police say an investigation revealed probable cause that they threw rocks at passing cars.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)