LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Three teenagers have been charged with setting fire to an apartment building, resulting in the death of one of the tenants.

Two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old were arrested Monday after an investigation concluded the fire Saturday afternoon was arson. They were transported to the Long Creek Correctional Facility.

The building was evacuated during the fire, but Felicien Betu, 70, was trapped on the top floor, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

He died from his injuries after he jumped from a window to escape the flames, Moss said.

