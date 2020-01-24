35-pound cat named Bazooka finds loving home

Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

(WHDH) — A 35-pound cat named Bazooka found a loving home just a few days after being dropped off at an animal shelter in North Carolina.

Bazooka was dropped off at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals earlier this month after his owner, who suffered from dementia, passed away, officials said.

The rotund orange tabby was chauffeured through the halls of the shelter upon arriving. His stay wasn’t a long one as he immediately garnered interest from potential adopters.

On Monday, Bazooka was taken to his forever home, where a trained foster family will provide him with routine medical treatment and support his weight loss journey.

“It is likely that when his owner saw his bowl was empty, he’d fill it up again, without realizing the implications,” the shelter said of Bazooka’s eating habits.

Bazooka’s new home has a large staircase, which he has already started to exercise on.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)