4 arrested after shots fired during wild melee at New Hampshire wedding

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Four men were arrested early Sunday morning after gunshots rang out during a massive melee outside a wedding in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said.

Local and state police responding just before 1:30 a.m. to what they thought was an active shooter situation at Bektash Temple on Pembroke Road found several people fighting among a group of 300 wedding-goers.

Witnesses reported shots being fired behind the venue in a parking lot between two rival groups from Columbus, Ohio, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Dozens of people were detained as police sorted out the incident. As a result of an investigation, officers learned two Ohio natives had brandished a weapon and fired it several times in the presence of children, according to police.

Salim Hussein, 22, of Nashville, allegedly pointed a pistol out of the window of a white Chrysler and fired it as he tried to flee but another vehicle crashed into Hussein before he could get away, officials said.

Investigators remained at the scene through the day Sunday while they tried to piece together the incident. In addition to Hussein, police arrested Ali Dahr Hussein, 20, of Columbus, Abdi Osman Mohamed, 18, of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Jafar Kahalid Issak, 19, of Columbus.

No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.

All four men face felony charges. They are slated to be arraigned Monday in Merrimack County Superior Court.

