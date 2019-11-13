4 NH men accused of threatening to kill people, holding firearms in social media video

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Four New Hampshire men are facing felony charges after they were seen in a video holding firearms and threatening to kill people, police said.

Merrimack police receiving an anonymous complaint Saturday at 3:20 p.m. about a social media video posted by 24-year-old Kyle Mercer, of Nashua, learned that the video showed 19-year-old Nikolas Martin-Blanchette, of Merrimack, 19-year-old Erik Hirschfeld, of Hudson, 18-year-old Jacob Goulet, of Hollis, and Mercer making threats while holding firearms, according to authorities.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the four suspects on the same day.

Officers located Hirschfeld driving on Industrial Drive in Merrimack and took him into custody without incident, police said.

Shortly after Hirschfeld’s arrest, officers located and arrested Martin-Blanchette at his residence, where police say they found two of the firearms used in the video.

Mercer and Goulet were taken into custody during a traffic stop on Route 101A in Merrimack on Monday just before 11:30 a.m., police added.

Martin-Blanchette, Hirschfeld and Goulet appeared Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on felony riot and criminal threatening charges. They were released from preventative detention, placed on house arrest and ordered to have no contact with one another.

Mercer also appeared in court on felony riot and criminal threatening charges and was ordered to remain in preventative detention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Kevin Manuele at 603-420-1878 or Sergeant Michael Lambert at 603-420-1867.

