AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A planned Fourth of July fireworks show in Amesbury has been postponed, officials announced, after an species of endangered birds was found nesting in the fields where the show was set to take place.

The show was scheduled at Woodsom Farm in Amesbury as part of the city’s Amesbury Days festival. On Tuesday, though, festival organizers said city crews preparing to mow the farm found endangered Bobolink birds in the fields.

Organizers said personnel with MassWildlife and the Mass Audubon Society “conducted a walking grid search with the city to identify areas that could be safely mowed.”

“As a result,” organizers said, “the area that was identified for both seating and parking was not large enough to accommodate the size of the crowds that attend this event.”

Organizers said more than 10,000 people were expected to attend the fireworks display.

Speaking with 7NEWS, Mayor Kassandra Gove said officials tried to find another safe area to host the event to no avail. Gove said officials worked with wildlife groups and experts to find the best solution, which came out to be postponing the event.

“We are familiar with Bobolinks,” Gove said. “We love them. We’re happy that they’re here and we’re gonna give them their time in the farm, so this is just going to be a rescheduling.”

“We worked with the organizers and we want to make sure that everybody is safe and that, when we do the celebration, it’s one that everybody loves,” Gove continued.

Amesbury Days organizers said the fireworks display has been rescheduled to take place on Monday, Sept. 4.

Other Amesbury Days events are planned, in the meantime, beginning on Thursday, June 22 and continuing through July 3.

“We hope to see everyone out enjoying all the other amazing events planned for Amesbury Days and the fireworks on Labor Day weekend!” organizers said.

