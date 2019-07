BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters knocked down a five-alarm blaze that spread to three buildings in Dorchester Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze at 439 Quincy St. at 3:45 p.m. found heavy fire on the rear porches, which spread to adjacent buildings on either side of the three-family.

The fire was knocked down about 45 minutes later, according to fire officials.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.