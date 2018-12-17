5 hospitalized following serious crash in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A serious crash in Dorchester sent five people to the hospital early Monday morning.

Officers responding to the Columbia Road and Hancock Street intersection around 12:30 a.m. found at least one car involved in the crash.

It appears first responders had to be cut open the car to extricate the passengers, who were transported to local hospitals. It is unclear what their conditions are.

The car has been towed away from the scene.

