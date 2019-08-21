5, including 2 children, displaced by Vermont house fire

BRADFORD, Vt. (AP) — Firefighters say five people, including two children, have been displaced by a house fire in the Vermont town of Bradford.

WCAX-TV reports firefighters got the call for the South Pleasant Street fire a little before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

There were no injuries, but two pets died in the blaze.

Bradford Fire Chief Ryan Terrill said the home was once a barn that had been retrofitted into a living facility. The changes left a lot of hidden pockets where the fire could reach.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

