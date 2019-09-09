NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - A white powdery substance found on a bag containing packages at a post office in Nantucket led to the hospitalization of five employees Monday morning.

Nantucket police and fire, along with Massachusetts State Police, evacuated the post office, located at 155 Old South Road, just before 9 a.m. as a precaution after receiving a call from the post master that the white substance had affected two workers, according to Nantucket police.

Paramedics transported five employees to Nantucket Cottage Hospital for an evaluation. They have since been released.

A hazmat team responded to the post office to investigate.

No additional information has been released.

