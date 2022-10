BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Fire knocked down a fire in Hyde Park that displaced four adults, a child and two cats, and killed two cats.

According to their tweet, the Fire Investigative Unit is on scene to investigate and the Victim Assistance Unit is helping the residents.

They added that the Hype Park Avenue fire caused over $100,000 in damages.

