HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Holbrook police officer surprised a 5-year-old boy with gifts days after he was found riding his bicycle alone while in his pajamas.

Officer James Landers recently stopped by the unofficial junior officer’s home and delivered him a new bike, a helmet and school supplies.

The young boy was found riding his bicycle, which had flat tires and a missing training wheel, by himself in the area of Plymouth Street around 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Holbrook Police Chief William Smith said.

Officers eventually reunited the boy with his family after posting a picture of him on social media in hopes of learning his identity.

Smith said they got a hold of his parents about two hours after finding him.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the boy’s grandmother had been watching him.

She allegedly told officers that she had fallen asleep.

Holbrook police notified the Department of Children and Families about this incident.

