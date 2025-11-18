BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s official holiday tree arrived at Boston Common Tuesday!

This year’s historic tree is a 45-foot-tall white spruce from Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia. It was brought to the grounds by police escort Tuesday morning.

Organizers have long said the tree is a symbol of friendship between Boston and Nova Scotia.

This year marks the 54th year of the annual tree donation, celebrating 108 years of friendship between the two places. The tradition honors the people of Boston for their emergency assistance after Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital, was devastated by a maritime munitions explosion in the harbor on December 6, 1917.

Mayor Wu was in attendance at the tree’s arrival, and spoke about the value of this tradition.

“To Boston, to Nova Scotia, and to the world — what we’re doing here is not just celebrating the holidays,” said Wu. “We are reaffirming Boston’s connection and partnership to our friends through these difficult times as well.”

The first ever Tree for Boston was donated in 1971 by Joseph Slauenwhite from Lunenburg County.

During the event, guests also enjoyed candy canes and an appearance by Santa Claus to help them get into the festive spirit.



(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)