LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three EMS workers, a patient, another driver and one other person were rushed to a hospital Wednesday after a violent crash left an ambulance overturned in Lowell.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Lakeview Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. found a Trinity ambulance and an SUV that had collided, leaving the ambulance on its side.

Two EMTs, a paramedic and their patient were en route to Lowell General Hospital at the time of the crash.

“We had to climb onto the ambulance, pull out the driver,” said Jordan Cancela, who rushed in to help. “And then there was, I think, three in the back that had to kick the door open and they all got out.”

“The back door was stuck with the EMT and the patient in the back,” Gilberto Camacho added. “While at the same time, we’re grabbing the door trying to open it, the EMT guy is kicking it and his last kick and our pull finally opened the door for the vehicle.”

The Lowell fire captain told 7NEWS the injuries sustained in the crash do not appear to be life-threatening.

The area is temporarily closed while investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.

No further details were released.

