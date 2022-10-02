FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a rollover crash on I-95 north in Foxboro that sent six to the hospital, two with life-threatening injuries.

Police reported that emergency personnel responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. All six victims were brought to local hospitals.

I-95 north at exit 13 was closed for a few hours while police were on-scene. All lanes have since reopened.

Police said the vehicle was a Ford SUV.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

