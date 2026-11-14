MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Six people were injured, two critically, in an early morning crash in Malden that also damaged a nearby business, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Broadway and Eastern Avenue around 3:30 a.m. determined a BMW and a Honda Civic had crashed, according to police.

Two people in the BMW suffered life-threatening injuries.

Four people in the Civic suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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