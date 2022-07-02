WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crash in Wrentham injured half a dozen people, leading to Route 1 being closed on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Route 1 between Madison and Thurston streets found six people seriously injured, police said. The group of adults and children was taken to the hospital.

Route 1 was closed as police investigated the crash. No other information was immediately available.

