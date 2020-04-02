64 new coronavirus cases in NH, a fifth death reported, bringing total to 479

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Health officials in New Hampshire on Thursday announced 64 new positive cases of coronavirus in the state and a fifth death, bringing the total to 479 infected by the virus.

The latest death was a Hillsborough County man under the age 60 with underlying medical conditions, according to officials.

There are now 22 men and 42 women who have tested positive for the virus.

Ten of those who recently tested positive have been hospitalized.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)