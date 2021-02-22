7 displaced after fire tears through Dorchester triple-decker

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people and two cats were displaced after their home caught fire in Dorchester Monday.

Firefighters responding to a two-alarm fire at a Magnolia Street home found smoke showing from the first-floor apartment, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The fire spread up into the second floor and caused about $200,000 worth of damage.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

District Chief Jeffrey Whitman spoke with media as companies made up on Magnolia St fire. 7 ppl & 2 cats displaced. VAU here to asst. Damages est around $200,000. BFD-FIU on scene to investigate cause. Thx to ⁦@BostonSparks⁩ , ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ & ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/lDpYij4541 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 22, 2021

