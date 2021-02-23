7 Investigates: South Boston man gets new motorized scooter, after previous one stolen

BOSTON (WHDH) - Roosevelt McMillan feels like a new man.

“I don’t feel like I’m trapped,” says Roosevelt.

He says it’s all because of his brand-new motorized scooter.

“It just makes me feel a little bit more independent,” says Roosevelt. “I’m just so grateful and happy at this point.”

We first introduced you to Roosevelt around Christmas, when his scooter was stolen outside a South Boston store. (LINK TO: https://whdh.com/news/cold-blooded-thief-boston-police-searching-for-suspect-accused-of-stealing-mans-motor-scooter/)

Roosevelt relied on that scooter to get around.

He can barely walk after two back surgeries.

“It’s like a man with no legs, you can’t go nowhere,” says Roosevelt.

When we learned what happened to Roosevelt, we called the company that made his stolen scooter.

“We kind of just jumped into action,” says Chris Zito, the regional director for National Seating and Mobility.

His team loaned Roosevelt a scooter the next day.

“It was unfortunate what we heard and we kind of just wanted to make it right for him,” says Zito.

A few weeks later they had something even better for Roosevelt: a brand-new scooter.

“He was ecstatic, he was completely appreciative and hopefully made his day, maybe more than that,” says Zito.

“There are still great, good people in the world today,” says Roosevelt.

Unfortunately, Roosevelt will have to wait a bit before he can use his new wheels.

“I broke my ankle – I haven’t even used my new scooter. I haven’t driven it yet,” says Roosevelt.

But he says he still feels very lucky, and grateful.

“I just thank channel 7 for helping me out so much.”

Boston Police are still investigating the theft of Roosevelt’s original scooter, which happened at Bell’s Market on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. If you have any information, please contact them.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)