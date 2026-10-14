WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7-month-old baby was taken to the hospital after falling out of a second-story window in Westford Wednesday morning, officials said.

Westford police responded to the home on Colonial Drive at approximately 11 a.m. following a report of a child who had fallen out of a second-story window. Police said the child was conscious an alert when they arrived, but was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Investigators remained at the home for several hours, blocking off the driveway with yellow police tape.

“It’s sad, you hate to hear that somebody, you know, a baby fell out of a window,” a neighbor said.

Police said the incident appears to be accidental, but the situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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