FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Gillette Stadium will not host the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships this season, according to the MIAA.

At this time, the MIAA has not announced where the tournament will be played this season.

In its statement, the MIAA said, “We thank the Patriots organization for hosting this event for nearly two decades.”

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