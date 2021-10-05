(WHDH) — Seven New England communities have been ranked among the top 25 safest cities in the United States, according to a new study.

To determine where Americans can feel most protected against life’s hazards, including non-physical forms of danger, WalletHub says it compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 44 key metrics, including COVID-19 deaths in the past week and assaults per capita, unemployment rate, and road quality.

Columbia, Maryland, is the safest city in the country, according to the personal finance website, while St. Louis, Missouri was ranked the least safest.

Worcester was the only Massachusetts city to land among the top 25. Cities in New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont, and Rhode Island also cracked the top 25.

The top 25 safest cities were ranked as follows:

1 Columbia, MD 2 South Burlington, VT 3 Nashua, NH 4 Yonkers, NY 5 Madison, WI 6 Portland, ME 7 Warwick, RI 8 Raleigh, NC 9 Burlington, VT 10 Winston-Salem, NC 11 Manchester, NH 12 Gilbert, AZ 13 Durham, NC 14 Salem, OR 15 Fremont, CA 16 Plano, TX 17 Buffalo, NY 18 Worcester, MA 19 Laredo, TX 20 Irvine, CA 21 Virginia Beach, VA 22 Lincoln, NE 23 Chandler, AZ 24 Scottsdale, AZ 25 Aurora, IL

To view the full list of safest and least safest cities, click here.

