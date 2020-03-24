7 new positive COVID-19 cases in NH, state total now 108 with 1 coronavirus-related death

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced seven new positive coronavirus cases in the Granite State on Tuesday bringing the total to 108 with one COVID-19 related death.

The new cases have been diagnosed in six men and one woman.

Four from Rockingham County, one from Grafton County, one from Hillsborough County, excluding Manchester and Nashua, and one from Strafford County.

Three of these new cases have no identified risk factors and the remaining four have either traveled or had close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The DHHS warns that anyone who road on the following Concord Coach Line buses may have been exposed to the virus. They are urged to stay home and monitor their health.

3/11/20: 3:15 AM bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

3/13/20: 5:40 PM bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH – Tilton – Plymouth – Lincoln – Littleton

3/14/20: 5:00 AM bus from Concord, NH – Boston Express Londonderry – Boston Express Salem – South Station – Boston Logan Airport

3/16/20: 1:40 PM bus from Boston Logan Airport – South Station – Concord, NH

Health officials have identified community spread as the major form of viral transmission within the Granite State.

So far, 13 of the 108 patients have been hospitalized.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)