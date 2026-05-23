PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 70-year-old man was killed Friday while he was cutting down a tree in his yard and a limb fell on him, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said the Plymouth County State Police Detective Unit responded to a home on Micajah Pond Road for “the apparent accidental death of a 70-year-old male.” It said the man was cutting down a tree with his friend when a branch fell on top of him.

The man was rushed to Beth Israel Hospital in Plymouth where he was pronounced dead. His death was ruled accidental.

Neighbors said the retired man was very kind and took pride in his yard.

“Super, super kind, like, the most neighborly person you could imagine. Loves his yard and keeping it beautiful, they’ve done a ton of work down there, clearing out trees and all of it, I can just tell it’s their passion, working outside and making it a beautiful place to live,” a neighbor said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating.



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