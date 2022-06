NEW CASTLE, N.H. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued after their boat caught fire near Portsmouth, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on the Piscataqua River near New Castle found a 72-foot boat engulfed in flames, officials said.

Both people on board were rescued by a Good Samaritan and no one was hurt.

#HappeningNow: a 72ft vessel is fully engulfed in flames in the #Piscataqua River, near New Castle #NH. @USCG Station Portsmouth

Harbor, NH Marine Patrol & @portsmouthnhfd are responding. Both reported people onboard the vessel were assisted by a good samaritan and are uninjured pic.twitter.com/sLbrvTahf5 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 18, 2022

