BOSTON (WHDH) - Of the more than 5,000 Massachusetts residents who have died from COVID-19 since vaccinations became available, 79 of them had been fully vaccinated against the virus, new public health data indicated.

As of July 10, there were 4,450 cases of COVID out of 4,195,844 vaccinated individuals statewide, resulting in 303 hospitalizations, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Fifty-six residents were hospitalized and later died, while 23 others died without going to the hospital, the data showed.

Breakthrough case numbers in the state remain very low and cases in which an infected person was hospitalized or died are even lower, state health officials added.

Health officials also noted that breakthrough cases are expected given the state’s high vaccination rates.

Provincetown has seen 20 recent breakthrough cases, with 10 from out-of-town visitors, according to town officials.

People who are unvaccinated are urged to continue to wear masks, especially indoors, and those who are feeling ill should get tested for COVID-19.

