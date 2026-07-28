BOSTON (WHDH) - Shane Cautillo, 29, is accused of bringing homemade bombs on a commuter rail train back in June.

Transit police say they got to him before he could detonate the explosives, and it’s thanks to a teenager, Liam.

“I truly don’t know what would have happened,” Liam said.

Liam, 18, doesn’t feel comfortable sharing his last name. He spoke with Cautillo at the Newburyport MBTA station before they both boarded the train to Boston last month.

Liam told authorities Cautillo said he was inspired by the events of January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

“He starts saying some odd things about, you know, revolutionary things and weapons and explosives … that sort of vibe,” Liam said.

Liam said he tried to de-escalate the rhetoric.

“I’m trying to talk him down from it, saying ‘yeah we do need change in our political system and I think there’s ways to do that that are legitimate processes but that violence isn’t the answer,” Liam said.

The avid biker, who is cycling 300 miles this summer for charity, said he noticed Cautillo had a scooter with him.

He reported the stranger’s behavior to a train conductor. Then he took a cellphone video when the commuter rail stopped 200 feet from North Station terminal.

Officers approached Cautillo and reported finding an electric towel warmer on him.

Court documents said, “a duct-taped lithium battery, several smaller tool batteries, a water bottle, a cell phone, a power adapter, and a container of BOOM margarita wine cocktail were located inside the towel warmer.”

Police say they also disarmed Cautillo’s bag and said several fireworks inside exploded.

Now, Cautillo’s attorney is asking for surveillance video and photos from the station as the case winds its way through the legal system.

“I hope anyone else – if you were in the same situation, you would if you see something, say something,” Liam said. “You could save a life.”

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