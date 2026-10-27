MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The deaths of a man and woman at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday are being investigated as a murder-suicide, and an eight-year-old child was also shot during the incident, officials said.

Manchester police were called to a home at 59 Wheelock Street for a requested welfare check at approximately 9:34 a.m. The caller expressed concern for the three residents of the home, an adult male, adult female, and their eight-year-old male child, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Peter A. Marr said in a joint statement.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found both adults deceased, and their child suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso. The child was taken to a trauma center where he is in stable condition and receiving treatment.

Formella and Marr said the woman appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and the man had a single gunshot wound to the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

7NEWS sources said a distraught relative was also taken to the hospital.

The deaths are being investigated as a potential murder/suicide. Police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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