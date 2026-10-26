REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Triton Regional High School in Newbury mourned the loss of a classmate who was killed in a crash in Revere over the weekend.

A 17-year-old driver who was going south in the northbound lanes of Route One at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning crashed head-on into another car, police said.

Students were supported by counselors when they returned to class this week.

State officials said the accident is a reminder of why efforts to prevent wrong-way crashes are critical.

“Over the weekend we were reminded of the urgency and the importance of our mission,” Senator Bruce Tarr said. “It reminds us that this threat exists on roadways across our state. It reminds us that it can strike when we least expect it, and it reminds us that all of us are potential victims.”

The crash follows another wrong-way crash on Route One, like the one back in May that killed State Trooper Kevin Trainor.

Since June, MassDOT has installed 90 wrong-way detection systems across the state and plans to add 40 more by the end of the year.

The technology has a camera that detects the wrong-way driver and flashes lights. It sends an alert to police as well.

According to officials, the systems have led 60% of wrong-way drivers to turn around.

There is still a lot more work to be done; that’s evident by the terrible crash that happened in Revere over this weekend, and it’s something that we want to acknowledge: this is why we do this,” Jonathan Gulliver said, MassDOT Undersecretary of Transportation and State Highway Administrator. “We want to make sure we have as many protections as we can in place for all drivers of Massachusetts.”

The state plans on installing an additional 200 detection systems within the next year, along with enhanced signage and road markings.

“Technology alone cannot eliminate this threat, but when we combine it with vigilant motorists and timely 911 calls, effective enforcement and public education, it gives us an important tool to prevent crashes and to save lives,” Colonel Brendhan Shugrue said.

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