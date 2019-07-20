9 hospitalized as heat wave roasts Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Nine people were taken to the hospital with heat-related injuries as near-triple-digit temperatures had Boston sweating over the weekend, with no relief coming Sunday.

Boston Emergency Medical Services said nine people were hospitalized between Friday and Saturday. A 5K race to benefit the Jimmy Fund planned for Sunday was canceled due to heat concerns.

City officials urged people to stay safe as temperatures held steady in the high 90s, with a heat index of 110.

“We’re asking people today to drink a lot of water … make sure you stay hydrated, stay in shelter if you can, try to avoid coming out,” said Mayor Martin J. Walsh.

But some people still tried to beat the heat outdoors.

“It’s the humidity, that’s the thing that kills me,” said Logan Mao, who was heading to a picnic. “The heat’s fine, it’s just the humidity that makes it horrible.”

