FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters braved frigid conditions as they battled a multi-alarm blaze that destroyed a three-family home in Fitchburg late Monday night.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at a home on Canton Street around 11:30 p.m. found flames that had spread from the first floor to the attic, according to Fitchburg Deputy Fire Chief Robert Alicea.

After knocking down the flames in the attic, crews found a fire in the basement and evacuated the home, Alicea said.

There were no reported injuries but nine people were displaced by the fire.

Alicea noted that the home is likely a total loss.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)